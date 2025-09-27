Kabiyesi Ladoja: Great warrior of our time

By: Bolaji Kareem

ONE of the most unforgivable wounds inflicted on Africa by colonial overlords was the subjugation of our cherished culture. Out of envy, the colonial masters polluted and destroyed our beliefs, norms and values, because ours were superior to theirs. Among these was akose ja’ye, the spiritual and ritual exploration of a newborn’s chromosomal and genetic lineage through Ifa, a spiritual equivalent of today’s Google, to detect inherited traits from ancestral lines.

The Yoruba have always understood that hereditary information resides in the nucleus of living cells, playing a crucial role in the transmission of genetic traits from one generation to another. The Ifa oracle, though spiritual rather than scientific, served as an essential guide for understanding the qualities embedded in a new child.

Just as in Hinduism and Buddhism, the Yoruba believe that when a child is born, they are a reincarnation of a great ancestor, reborn with the soul of consciousness into a new body. This belief in reincarnation raises intriguing questions about existence, identity and the afterlife, a notion that contrasts with the teachings of Islam and Christianity.

This brings to mind the ancestral legacy of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, a descendant of the historic Olupo dynasty, renowned for its leadership qualities.

The Olupo dynasty, which originated from the Old Oyo Empire, was a warlike and fiery lineage. Its progenitor had deep ties to Old Oyo royalty, fought many battles and emerged victorious. The Nupe invasion of the 1750s could have decimated many Yoruba settlements across the Niger, if not for Olupo’s bravery and resilience.

The late Honourable Pa Yinusa Popoola Ladoja, who won a seat in the 1952 general election into the Ibadan City Council and father of Kabiyesi Ladoja, was a descendant of the Arusa family. They were among the earliest settlers at Isale Osi (the left flank), alongside other warriors such as the Basorun Sunmonu Apanpa and Otun Alli Laluwoye families, as well as others from across Yorubaland.

Ibadan warlords were always confident of victory when Brigade Commanders from Isale Osi led the charge, as they were masters of military tactics and could be likened to modern-day Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) operatives. Before launching attacks, they would gather, analyse and disseminate critical intelligence. This earned them the praise-singing (Oriki):

Omo boni le ko bi ko sun

Baba won a pe leyinkunle e ti ti

A mo oun to nile nje

A mo oun tonile n mu

A mo ibi tonile n faso si

Omo epe ko pa ole

Translation: “When the targeted war occupants refuse to sleep,

Their fathers, the warlords of Isale Osi, remain in endless surveillance at their backyards and territories.

They know what the household eats.

They know what the household drinks.

They know where the household hides their clothing and belongings.

No curse from the captives can harm the warriors who loot the property and spoils of war.”

Perseverance, endurance and commitment, these were the rare qualities of the Isale Osi war leaders. When they struck, they struck hard, and were always certain of victory.

All these traits are embedded in the new Olubadan, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja.

The current Olubadan’s progenitor, Olupo, was a great warrior, a hunter and an Ifa priest.

Kabiyesi Olubadan Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja must have genetically inherited these attributes, which enabled him to fight many life battles and win convincingly.

As a warrior, he survived multiple assassination attempts during his turbulent tenure as governor of Oyo State, particularly during his impeachment and eventual reinstatement.

As a hunter, the inherited hunting instinct helped him navigate the dark, unpredictable business world. Most of his ventures yielded rich rewards, in the petroleum industry, farming, banking, broadcasting and shipping. He is today an international business mogul.

As an Ifa priest: In Yoruba belief, Ifa priests are endowed with clairvoyance: they can see and interpret the future. Kabiyesi Ladoja predicted many political outcomes correctly. He foresaw the political climate of Oyo State even before joining the aborted Third Republic, which was later truncated by the military junta.

A believer in fairness, justice and equity, Kabiyesi Ladoja insisted on bringing back into the fold those alienated after the election of the late Governor Kolapo Ishola. These included prominent figures who had disagreed with the political father and strongman of Ibadan politics, Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu. Among them were co-contestants like Alhaji Lam Adeshina, Chief Lere Adesina, Dr Toyese Mabaje and party leaders such as Alhaji Busari Alekuso, Chief A. Bankole and Chief Gani Ajimobi, father of the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

His bravery, financial acumen, brilliance and broad acceptability led to his nomination for the Oyo South senatorial ticket under the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), where he secured a landslide victory. This victory paved the way for his later election as governor of Oyo State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Even during his impeachment, Governor Ladoja remained confident of his return through judicial means. A lone star piercing the traditional firmament of the Ibadan chieftaincy, it took superior reasoning to convince him to wear the artificial beaded crown, a step that eventually cleared the path for his ascendancy to the throne as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

By God’s will, his reign will bring reform to chieftaincy matters across the country. As a former senator, he is well positioned to pursue legislative measures to correct the colonial-era degradation of our traditional rulers, a degradation designed to elevate the British monarchy at the expense of ours.

His warnings to Mogajis and Bales to halt illegal land sales and reconnect with their families are strong signals of his reform-minded leadership.

His call for the abolition of thuggery and insecurity in various quarters of Ibadan deserves collective support. As he ascends the throne of his forefathers, may God grant the new Olubadan good health and long life.

Welcome, the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

•Kareem, former Commissioner for Works and Transport in Oyo State and veteran journalist, writes from Ibadan.