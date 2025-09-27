Kaduna govt set to graduate 32,000 annually at  vocational institute 

The Kaduna State Government has announced plans to train and graduate about 32,000 learners every year through the newly established Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Development.

The Institute, commissioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in June, has campuses strategically located in Rigachikun, Soba, and Samaru Kataf.

Speaking on the Institute, the Commissioner of Information, Malam Ahmed Maiyaki, said: “This Institute is a bold step in the Kaduna State Government’s commitment to skills acquisition, youth empowerment, and economic growth.

“The 14 trade areas are carefully selected to address critical manpower needs in construction, energy, ICT, hospitality, and creative industries.

“We are confident that graduates of this Institute will not only find employment but also become self-employed and create opportunities for others.”

Also speaking, the Provost of the Institute, Malam Husaini Haruna Muhammad, emphasised the relevance of the training: “Our focus is on producing graduates who are workplace-ready. With 80% of training being practical, our learners gain real-life competencies in their chosen trades.

“These skills are not only relevant to Nigeria’s economy but also competitive on the global stage. We encourage citizens — especially women, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable youths — to take advantage of this opportunity.”

The Kaduna State Institute’s teaching model blends qualified instructors, master craftspersons, and skilled retired practitioners to ensure learners benefit from both theory and decades of industry experience.

“With full NBTE accreditation, the Institute is also part of the Federal Government’s TVET Initiative, beginning with an initial intake of about 2,000 learners. The State Government has ensured inclusive access for women, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and vulnerable groups such as the Almajiris.

“With facilities and human resources already in place, the Institute targets the graduation of 16,000 learners in its first training phase, moving towards its annual target of 32,000 graduates.”

The Kaduna State Government has called on citizens across the state and beyond to seize this opportunity to acquire skills for employability, entrepreneurship, and self-reliance.

Applications are ongoing via the Institute’s portal, and all 23 local government areas are expected to support candidates in completing their applications. Interested candidates can visit the portal at: https://kivtsd.edu.ng

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE