By Seyi Sokoya

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to the development of education in the state through one of the state’s initiatives tagged ‘KwaraLEARN.’

The programme is one of the solutions aimed at reducing the number of out-of-school children and retraining teachers and school administrators in digital and scientific teaching methods as they have now been providing this education to public primary schools pupils in 10 local government areas of the state.

At the recently held phase 2 of the KwaraLEARN teachers’ induction training graduation ceremony held in llorin, the state capital, the governor said his investments in the education sector would continue despite the dwindling revenues and competing priorities.

He noted that “providing a solid foundation in primary education is crucial for children’s development.

“We are investing heavily in education and human capital development because we prioritise the sector and the future of the state.”

In addition to incorporating technology into the learning processes in schools in Kwara State, the governor stated that his government would continue to place a premium on the well-being of teachers.

He assured the teachers of improved welfare packages beyond the payment of their salaries.

“Aside from all these, we are working on a housing scheme, which will come into place very soon. We are also coming up with a scheme under which teachers will have access to car loans.”

The state chairman of the National Union of Teachers, Mr Oyewo Bashiru Ayinde, lauded the governor for the support being provided to his members through the programme.





“The KwaraLEARN initiative has greatly transformed the way teaching and learning are being approached in the state now, focusing more on the needs of the pupils.

“The new technology now allows teachers to continuously learn and improve their teaching skills. In all, it has been a wonderful experience,” he said.

Other stakeholders at the event also noted that when teachers are provided with proper resources and training, the learners have a lot to benefit.

They also agreed that KwaraLEARN compared to the traditional teaching methods would significantly improve learning outcomes in numeracy and literacy among the pupils.

The parents also praised the KwaraLEARN programme, noting the improvements in their children.

One of the parents, Mrs Munirat Jimoh, said “I am pleased with the progress my kids are making through KwaraLEARN. I did not anticipate them performing so well in their examinations. My son in Primary 5 came second, while the one in Primary 3 came first.”

At Bishop Smith LGEA School B, another parent, MadinatSanni, also recognised the academic advancement of her wards. “My child is performing well. I regularly check in with his teacher, and I am pleased with his progress,” she said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE