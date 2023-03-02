Young Nigerians are leaving the country in increasing numbers in search of a better life. It is a trend that even has an identified word; JAPA – to run or escape. It is no news again that in the past days, months, and years, a large percentage of Nigerians have been making moves to travel out of the country. The occurrence of various issues in our country has led to the migration of Nigerians to other countries in search of greener pastures, better opportunities, an encouraging environment, peace of mind, peer pressure, etc. Many young and elderly Nigerians are bent on leaving the country and have lost hope of opportunities to reduce their life ambitions, goals, and visions.

Nigerians experiencing bad governance, corrupt and selfish leaders, who do not have the interest of the people at heart, have instilled fear in the minds of the people. The bad state of governance has led to the inability to afford essential basic needs such as food, clothing, shelter e.t.c and the exorbitant prices placed on goods and service has led to mass emigration of people to foreign countries.

Increasingly, insecurity is a big factor that contributes to the mass emigration of citizens to foreign countries. This has brought about a large number of kidnappings, loss of lives and properties, incidences of inter-communal violence, etc. Hence, citizens opted for migration to foreign countries as a means to escape from the harsh realities in Nigeria.

To a large extent, mass migration has effects on the country. Migration has affected the health education sector in the sense that we are experiencing a brain drain. In the health sector, we are losing the best brains to different parts of the world leading to a drastic reduction in the number of professionals, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, etc. According to statistics, with Nigeria’s population at about 200 million people, the ratio of doctors per patient remains one or no per doctor per 5,000 patients against the World Health Organization{WHO} recommendation of one doctor per 600 patients.

In the educational sector, quite a number of our lecturers and professors are quitting their jobs for migration. This is a result of the delay in salary payment or non payment of salary. This puts the educational progress of our students at risk or static and the educational system gets worse without the influence of those who instil knowledge in us.

Conclusively, as long as no change is experienced or influenced in the development of our country, the rise in immigration of citizens will be increased.

Akande Precious oluwapamilerin, Ibadan