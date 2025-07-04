How web development training can empower Nigerian youths for the future

By: Ogabi Oladele

THE web is no longer what it used to be. The era of simple static pages and limited design is far behind us. Today’s internet is interactive, fast, and deeply integrated into our everyday lives. With technologies like responsive design, advanced JavaScript frameworks, and artificial intelligence driving change at breakneck speed, the need for skilled web developers has never been greater. For Nigeria—a country blessed with a young, tech-savvy population—this is a golden opportunity to harness tutoring as a tool for empowerment. Once upon a time, tutoring in web development meant teaching people how to structure content with HTML, style with CSS, and maybe add a little interactivity with JavaScript. But today, those are just the basics. Modern tutoring is about so much more. It’s about helping learners understand tools like React, GitHub, and Node.js, and preparing them for real-world developer workflows, like version control, agile teamwork, and continuous deployment. For Nigerians trying to break into tech, especially those coming from non-traditional backgrounds, having a tutor can make all the difference. Many are switching from unrelated careers or teaching themselves through online resources. For them, a tutor is not just a teacher, but a guide through a fast-changing and often overwhelming industry.

What makes tutoring so powerful is how personal it is. Unlike bootcamps or massive online courses that teach the same content to everyone, tutoring can be tailored to each student’s needs. Some students need visual aids, some prefer hands-on practice, others want quick wins to stay motivated. A good tutor adapts to each style and builds confidence step by step. This is especially important in Nigeria, where access to structured and up-to-date education in tech is still a challenge for many. Tutors can help bridge that gap, ensuring learners are not left behind as the global tech scene races ahead. Tutors also teach more than just code. They show students how to debug, how to ask the right questions, how to collaborate with others, and how to stay motivated when things get tough. They share their own experiences—like the stress of job hunting or the struggle to fix a broken website at 2 a.m.—and that kind of relatability builds trust. In Nigeria, where the tech space can feel intimidating or exclusive, that kind of mentorship is priceless. Even as artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT, GitHub Copilot, and others become more common, they are not a replacement for human tutors. AI can help explain concepts or write code, yes, but it cannot replace the encouragement, empathy, and real-world wisdom that only a human being can provide. For a Nigerian student trying to navigate the tech world with limited resources, that support can be life-changing. There’s no doubt that Nigeria is full of brilliant minds and determined learners. But we need more than talent—we need support systems. If Nigeria truly wants to lead in the digital future, we must start investing in local tutoring programs, tech mentorship, and community-driven education. Private companies, schools, NGOs, and government agencies all have a role to play in making quality web development tutoring available and affordable across the country.

Tutoring is not just about teaching code. It is about building confidence, offering direction, and helping people unlock their potential. For Nigerian youth, it could be the key to unlocking a new era of innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital inclusion. Let’s not waste the opportunity.

•Oladele writes in from the United Kingdom