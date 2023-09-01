Very few are aware of how far back the invention of one of the most sought-after comfortable shoes, called Crocs. It was first invented in 2002, with the original plan for it to be used mainly around water areas due to the nature of its product. It never really garnered much attention back then due to its clunky, chunky form and color, so it was termed ugly by most.

The rubber clog, having taken over 20 years to shed its reputation of being an ugly shoe, is now a fashion item making a statement in the fashion industry, and top celebrities like Justin Bieber, Blackpink, Kendall Jenner, and many more have been spotted having a go at it. Crocs may have started with dull colors, but today they come in various bold colors, and they are also customized with whatever words one would like on them.

Due to the comfort provided by this shoe, it is widely worn at home, on the beach, or even at the office when taking a break from those sophisticated but uncomfortable formal shoes. Crocs have now become one of the shoes used when planning to look casual while going out to the grocery store, having a stroll with your friends, or walking your dog.

When going for a casual look with your Crocs, fashion experts advise one not to wear them with flared jeans or excessively baggy bottoms, button-down shirts, or formal blouses but instead with skinny, straight, and fitted boot cut styles. Let your outfit have fewer characters and vibrant colors, and also try to make your Crocs blend in with your outfit so they do not look off.

It’s obvious this amazing footwear is not going off the record anytime soon because it keeps getting better and better in the production of new designs that come in various shapes and colors, and some of the Crocs have linings for comfort.

There is also a collaboration between Crocs and Balenciaga, which brought about Crocs Stilettos and boots. They are definitely in it to make it, that’s for sure. So remember to rock your Crocs with confidence and be comfortable while doing it, because I can tell for sure that you are still in the trend.

Michelle Oluwatimilehin Jackson studies Mass communication at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

