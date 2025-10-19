How to reduce stomach gas

Stomach gas can sometimes be difficult to get rid of. It is caused by certain foods such as beans, vegetables, grains, and so on. When the gas in your body becomes trapped, it causes pain.

Below are ways to reduce stomach gas.

1. Warm water

Warm water can actually help reduce stomach gas. Sipping it would push gas from your colon and make the pain or cramps you feel lessen. You would also feel relaxed in your muscles.

2. Exercise

Exercise is another way you can ease stomach gas. You can opt for jogging, cycling, or walking. They can enable the movement of the intestine, which can help release gas from your body.

3. Ginger

Ginger can relieve bloating and gas. You can have raw ginger or ginger tea. If you don’t want it this way, you can add ginger to your food or consume it bit by bit.

4. Apple cider vinegar

A tablespoon of apple cider vinegar can relieve you of stomach pain. It is a good source of antioxidants that helps with indigestion. It also fights bacteria that cause discomfort and bloating.

5. Clove oil

Clove oil is an extract of the clove plant. It is used for food, medicine, and tea. A clove oil capsule can help stimulate digestive enzymes and reduce gas. Don’t use clove oil for children. It may cause side effects.

6. Baking soda

Baking soda relieves stomach pain as well, but shouldn’t be taken for a long time. It can cause symptoms of irregular heartbeat and imbalance of electrolytes. Nevertheless, try drinking water with a half tablespoon of baking soda.

7 Abdominal massage

Abdominal massage is a quick way you push out gas from your body. It helps in stimulating your digestive system when you rub in a circular motion or you press gently on the painful area.

8. Peppermint

Peppermint is known as a plant that helps with nausea, irritable bowel syndrome, headaches, and skin conditions. Search for peppermint oil capsules made for stomach upset.