Rotary lists seven new areas to impact people, communities for next one year

The new President of Rotary Club of Ikeja(District 9100), Lagos, Mr Sola Akinsiku, has listed seven areas his administration just like that of his colleagues globally would focus on to impact the lives of many underprivileged individuals and vulnerable, as well as underserved institutions and communities in the next year.

He listed them to include education and literacy, maternal and childcare, water and sanitation, economic and community development, environment, peace and conflict resolution as well as disease prevention and treatment.

Akinsiku gave this revelation at his investiture ceremony as the 55th President of the club held at Sheraton Hotels in Ikeja recently.

The Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, was represented by his deputy, Mr Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, at the event. The former Minister of Health, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi; chairman of Troyka Holdings, Dr Biodun Sobanjo; the immediate past president of Ikeja Rotary Club, Mr Gbenga Badejo and the District Governor of the club, Mrs Omotunde Lawson were also in attendance.

Speaking further, Akinsiku, who is the Managing Director of Landmark Media Limited, said even though government of each country and all levels have a huge responsibility of making life worth living for citizenry, they are most times constrained by one factor or the other, hence the intervention of humanitarian organisations such as Rotary Club to fill the gap in areas possible.

He said with the full support of members, his administration would execute projects in those listed areas and certainly take as many people as possible, especially youths and women out of poverty by empowering them economically.

“We will also make our environment friendlier, touch as many public schools including orphanages and hospitals as possible and give safe water to many underserved communities and institutions, among others in our area of jurisdiction,” he added.

He, however, commended members of the club for what he called their selfless service and commitment by parting with their resources over the years for the sake of humanity despite the harsh economic condition in the country.

He said the club is open to anyone who is ready to give even ìf little to the course of humanity.

In his lecture at the event, the guest lecturer and Pioneer Chief Executive of Seplat Nigeria Limited, Mr Austin Avuru, lamented the high level of poverty and hunger in the country.

He said the situation which he blamed largely on poor leadership in political governance had continued to weigh down the effort of philanthropic organisations in the society.

He said poverty and hunger would continue to be on the rise in any country such as Nigeria where people consume goods and services far more than what they are producing.





He said Nigeria’s condition had become more worrisome now with the rising insecurity situation as majority are now living with no hope for a better future.