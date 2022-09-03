Dear children, happy new month. I believe you are enjoying your holiday. Today, I want you to learn something new from www.wikihow.com which will be useful to you, if you are a girl or could be presented to females if you are boy.

Scrunchies are colourful, hand-made fabric bands for fastening the hair. Girls love them

Here’s how to make scrunchies:

Part 1

Measuring and Cutting the Materials

Measure and cut the elastic. Use elastic that’s between 1/2 inch (1.27 cm) and 1 inch (2.54 cm) wide. It should be about 4 inches (10 cm) long, or 1 inch (2.5 cm) more if your hair is extra thick. Measure the fabric. Your final piece of fabric should be about 8 inches (20.32 cm) long and 4 inches (10 cm) wide if you use 4 inches (10 cm) of elastic. Add 2 inches (5.1 cm) onto the length if you added 1 inch (2.5 cm) to the elastic length. There’s no need to adjust the width of the fabric. Fold the longest side of a rectangular piece of fabric at about 4 inches (10 cm) from the edge in order to cut along the fold. Cut along the edge of the fold with sharp scissors. Remember to always cut a little bit of extra fabric just in case you need more to sew. Feel free to cut past your initial measurements. Oftentimes you can take fabric in, but you can’t take it out once it’s cut.

Part 2

Sewing It Together

Sew the fabric with the right sides facing each other. Fold the fabric you cut out in half lengthwise so that the printed or colored side is facing inwards. Pin and sew a straight line by hand or with a sewing machine, leaving about 1/2 inch (1.25 cm) seam allowance. Turn the fabric right side out. After you sew the long side of your fabric, you should have a tube with two open ends. Turn the tube so the printed sides are facing out. Add the elastic. Attach a safety pin to one end of the elastic, and feed it through the fabric tube. Make sure to hold the other end of the elastic so it is not pulled through the tube. Pin the two ends of elastic together so that they overlap slightly. Sew the elastic together. Sew stitches in the shape of a square so that the square covers the overlap, and then sew a diagonal through this box. The x-box stitch will ensure that the elastic will not come apart when you tug on it.

Hand-sew or use a sewing machine for this part.

Make sure not to sew the fabric to the elastic during this step.

Sew the fabric ends together by hand. Use a whip stitch so the stitching will not be seen from the outside of the scrunchie. To make a whip stitch, first place the raw edges of the fabric on top of each other and fold the ends slightly inward. Sew stitches around the ends, alternating the stitch between each fabric end.

Part 3

Decorating and Using Your Scrunchie





Accessorize your scrunchie. Tie or sew coordinating ribbons, bows and other accessories to add unique flair to your scrunchie. Use bells for Christmas, dangling hearts for Valentine’s Day or red and blue ribbon for 4th of July. Be creative by attaching silk flowers or sequins. Test the strength. Carefully pull your hair into a loose ponytail. The scrunchie should be able to be pulled like regular elastic. If the scrunchie breaks, don’t be discouraged! Try making another, but focus on strongly sewing the elastic together.

Wear it!

Sweep your hair off your shoulders or neck and show off your new scrunchie. Wear a loose ponytail, or pull your hair up with regular elastic and put your homemade scrunchie over the top if you want it extra tight.

Source: www.wikihow.com

