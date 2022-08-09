How to know your body lacks vitamin D

Vitamin D is most times called the sunshine vitamin because your body makes it from cholesterol when your skin is exposed to sunlight.

The number of people worldwide who are estimated to have a deficiency in Vitamin D is massive. Vitamin D deficiency can lead to many health issues that usually require immediate attention. These symptoms are not always caused by Vitamin D but the symptoms are part of it.

It is worth noting that Vitamin D deficiency can be difficult to notice because symptoms may not occur for several months or years. Sometimes they may not occur at all. With that in mind, it is still helpful to know what symptoms to look out for.

An article by Mary Anne Dunkin on Webmd, talks about some of the symptoms to look out for that show you are lacking viitamin D

1. A wound takes longer to heal

People suffering from diabetes have problems healing their wounds. If you are not suffering from diabetes, you likely have a Vitamin D deficiency because Vitamin D helps in regulating the growth factors of new tissue.

One of the symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency is that minor wounds take an abnormally long time to heal.

2. Hair loss

Vitamin D is necessary for the akin cells that process Keratin(a protein that is needed for our nails and hair to grow). When there is a deficiency of Vitamin D, Keratin is not produced at the levels needed which makes the hair suffer and leads to hair loss.

3. Tiredness

Tiredness can be caused by many factors such as depression, stress, anxiety, and so on. Tiredness is another symptom of Vitamin D deficiency because weaker bones and muscles can cause your body to feel more tired.

4. Disrupted sleep

Vitamin D plays an essential role in having successful sleeping patterns. Vitamin D deficiency can lead to disrupted sleep, fewer sleeping hours, less restorative sleep, and insomnia.

5. Joint and bone pain





Vitamin D helps in maintaining the bone mass in our bodies by assisting with the absorption of calcium.

People with vitamin D deficiency tend to suffer from chronic muscle pain and other bone-related problems.

6. Frequent illness

Vitamin D is very essential for your respiratory system and maintaining health because it shields your body and immune system from illnesses and viruses.

When there is Vitamin D deficiency, it becomes easy for you to contract viruses and get ill often. When Vitamin D is missing, pneumonia, bronchitis, and cold are likely to happen.

Vitamin D deficiency is common but nonspecific and subtle which can make it hard to know whether you have a deficiency or some other health condition.

Taking the right precaution for Vitamin D deficiency has lasting benefits for your health.

