Ibori begs Okowa to construct access road leading to new Oghara ultramodern palace

Former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori has appealed to the incumbent state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa to construct the access road leading to the new Oghara ultramodern palace in Ethiope Local Government Area.

Ibori made the plea at the 10th Coronation Anniversary of the Ovie of Oghara Kingdom, Noble Eshemitan, Uku Oghara Na’ me, Orefe III on Tuesday in Oghara.

“Let me make a direct plea to my younger brother and our amiable governor, Okowa to help us look at the access road to this new palace.

“It is almost impossible for an individual to take it on. I appeal to the governor to assist us to look at the road. We are eternally grateful,” he said.

The former governor, an indigene of Oghara Kingdom also appealed to friends of Delta and sons and daughters of the kingdom to support the ongoing construction work in the ultramodern building project.

“I was born and bred in this community. I urged the indigenes within and in the diaspora to join hands with me.

“I know that you have your various challenges, please make this project a priority. We need to do it for our traditional rulers and our kingdom,” Ibori pleaded.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Ethiope West Local Government Area, Mr Nelson Owoso urged people to support the project by way of donation to ensure the successful completion of the edifice.

In his speech, the Ovie of Oghara, Eshemitan said that his 10 years on the throne of the kingdom had been cheerful but with some challenges.

The king said that the aged-long friction between the Oghara monarch and the Oghara council of chiefs had reduced substantially since he ascended the royal stool.

“I have realised that a monarch without personal funds or a stream of income from the kingdom or government will be bedevilled with hardship and will lose the glamour of monarchy.

“This was the major problem of the past monarchs of Oghara,” he said.

The royal father said that the ongoing construction of the Oghara palace would foster more unity between the Oghara council of chiefs and the Oghara people and by implication address the habit of separation.

“The new palace when completed will be our symbol of unity and our two councils of chiefs will be meeting there.





“One day there may evoke a way of doing many things together instead of the present separate ways,” Eshemitan said.

Highlights of the event were the fundraising for the Oghara ultramodern palace and the conferment of chieftaincy titles on some Oghara indigenes.

Also in attendance were royal fathers including the Oroje of Okpe Kingdom, General Felix Mujakpero (retd), the Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom, Monday Whiskey, chiefs, lawmakers from Ethiope West, and religious leaders among others.

