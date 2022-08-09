Celebrities who had birthdays today August 9

August is indeed filled with celebrations of birthdays of many famous people around the world and today is no exception.

Ime Udoka

Ime Sunday Udoka (born August 9, 1977) is a Nigerian-American professional basketball coach and former player who is the head coach for the Boston Celtics of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The ex-basketball player was born in Nigeria and is from Akwa Ibom State. He represented the Nigeria national team during his playing career. Udoka was a player on the Nigerian national team. He also played for Nigeria in the 2005 and 2011 FIBA Africa Championships, winning a bronze medal in both tournaments.

Aruna Quadri

Quadri Akinade Aruna (born 9 August 1988),is a Nigerian table tennis player. He competed for Nigeria at the 2012 Summer Olympics and 2016 Summer Olympics, reaching the quarter-finals in the latter competition. He is the first player from Africa to be ranked in the top 10. At the World Cup 2014, he reached the quarter-finals in the men’s singles competition.

Leon Bailey

Leon Patrick Bailey (born 9 August 1997) is a Jamaican professional footballer who plays as a winger for Premier League club Aston Villa and the Jamaica national team. He previously played for Belgian side Genk and Bayern Leverkusen. He has played 17 times for the Jamaican national team scoring three goals.

Tyson Gay

Tyson Gay (born August 9, 1982) is an American track and field sprinter who competes in the 100 and 200 meters. His 100 m personal best of 9.69 seconds is the American record and makes him tied for the second fastest athlete ever, along with Yohan Blake. Gay has won medals in major international competitions, which includes 3 gold medals in the 100 m, 200 m and 4 × 100 m relay at the 2007 Osaka World Championships.

Eric Bana

Eric Banadinović, AM (born 9 August 1968), better known as Eric Bana is an Australian actor and comedian. He began his career in the sketch comedy series Full Frontal before gaining notice in the comedy-drama The Castle (1997). He achieved further recognition for starring in the biographical crime film Chopper (2000). His movies include Hulk, Troy, Star Trek, Munich and King Arthur: Legend of the sword.

