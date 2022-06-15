How to handle entitlement mentality of customers in business 

In recent times, businesses have perceived customers to have this entitlement mentality that makes them feel they are worthy or deserving of certain things that the business shouldn’t offer in the first place.

The entitlement mentality is defined as a person feeling that they deserve something or someone owes them something especially when they have not worked or they have done nothing to deserve it. These people go about making it look like you owe them something especially when you don’t.

Research shows that the motto “The customer is always right” can be traced to successful retailers named Harry Gordon Selfridge, John Wanamaker and Marshall Field.

Research also shows that this motto came as a result of ensuring that the complaints and satisfaction of customers were prioritised and to ensure that they were safe from deception and being cheated.

However, in recent times, customers are perceived to use this motto to their selfish advantage. They try to hide under the disguise of this motto to make demands that are not called for, or treat the business they are patronizing with disrespect with the mental assurance that they will get away with it.

This is so wrong. The subject, Commerce, explains that consumers are kings and should be treated as such. However, these customers are using the “crown” in an unacceptable manner.

Every business owner has in one way or another have met customers with entitlement mentality. They can be a thorn in the flesh and hide under the guise of “customers are always right” to trouble you for no reason and sometimes disrespect you thinking that they will get away with it.

They don’t care about what you think. They just want their demands to be fulfilled at all cost even if you’d run at loss. They are the ones who would compare you with other businesses that are doing them the favors that you couldn’t. For example, offering discounts, giving them more than they paid for, under paying for product bought or services received and the list goes on and on.

What entitlement mentality looks like





They want discounts by force.

They rudely ask for a reduction in price of hoods or services and express anger because they didn’t get what they asked for.

They request for a specific time to pay up what they owe. They don’t pay up in time and expect you to keep mute and wait till they are ready to pay. That’s pretty irrational

Returning customers want you to give them goods or offer services for free because they’ve patronized you a few times and have probably referred people to you. So, they act like the god of your business that deserves freebies.

Another illustration on entitlement mentality is, there are some customers who want to be worshipped even when they are being irrational. They want you to massage their ego even when they making demands that will make you run at loss. So, they get defensive and angry.

What do you do as a business owner handling customers with entitlement mentality?

Train your staff, if you have any, to never have to talk back at an irrational customer, and let them understand that they don’t get to solely decide on lowering the value or price of a product or services because of intimidating customer, without your consent.

Don’t lose your head

Having many customers enter your DM to say silly things and insult you can make you frustrated. Keep calm, and don’t lose your sanity and lash out on them. That would make things worse. And remember to politely tell them off if you cannot give in to their demands or handle their tantrums.

Add value constantly and if your price has to increase then so be it. Keep growing and getting better. Don’t stop working on yourself and building your business. If your prices have to increase remember not to shortchange yourself, because your business deserves that much considering all the work you’ve out into working on yourself and developing your business.

If you ever have to advertise your business online, if it’s necessary, don’t hesitate to display the price of your products and services. That way, you’ll keep away the customers that have entitlement mentality.