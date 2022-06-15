7 ways to eat healthy on a low budget  

With the spike in prices of food stuff in the nation, eating a healthy meal might be challenging but you don’t have to sacrifice your wellbeing on the altar of the nation dwindling economy. Below are ways of eating a healthy meal on a low budget.

1. Plan Your Meals

To eat healthy even on a low budget is possible but can only be achieved if you plan your meals ahead. Remember the saying, he who fails to plan is planning to fail. In order for you not to fail health wise, you need to create time to plan your meals. And this can be achieved by drafting a meal timetable either weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

Your meal timetable should include foods that will give you all the nutrients you need. NigerianMeal is a website that can guide you in creating an ideal Nigerian meal timetable.

2. Shop and stick to your list

We all tend to lose consciousness of our shopping list when we get to the market and we often end up buying what we don’t need.

To avoid this, making and sticking to your shopping list is essential as having a shopping list makes shopping easier and faster, and helps you reduce impulse buying and you take home only the items you need.

3. Cook at home, avoid eating out

Regardless of your schedule, you should create time to cook at home.





Individuals with a busy work schedule may say this is not feasible but there are lots of professionals who cook at home. The key is planning. If you plan your meals ahead of time, you can select a day of the week to cook your beef/chicken/fish, soups, stew and other things you may need for the week and portion them in your refrigerator or freezer.

Once you’ve done this, the time spent cooking reduces drastically.

You can get home from work, bring out your soup/stew from the fridge/freezer, and make your meal in less than 30 minutes.

Cooking at home not only helps you save cost but gives you the opportunity to eat healthy as you prepare your meals based on your health peculiarities and preferences.

4. Buying in bulk

Buying food items in bulk quantities can save you a lot of money.

Apart from the fact that buying in bulk is much less expensive, it will keep you safe from the hassle of constant hike in the price of food items.

5. Buy whole or unprocessed food items

Some foods are more affordable in their raw form than in their processed form. For example, a tuber of yam is cheaper than processed yam flour, popularly known as Poundo Yam. Buying unprocessed food items also give you a high supply of nutrients in your meals.

6. Shop for produces that are in season

In Nigeria, we have different seasons in which certain food items are available in large quantities as it is their harvest time. It’s important to know that local produce that’s in season is generally cheaper than those that are out-of-season and it’s also usually at it peak in terms of nutrients

7. Grow your own produce

For individuals with access to a portion of land or garden, you can grow some of your food items. Seeds are very cheap to buy and with some time and effort, you will be able to grow your own herbs, vegetables, tomatoes, onions, and many more delicious crops and thus a continuous supply at home is assured and this saves you money at the store.

You don’t have to break the bank to eat healthy and you should not sacrifice your health on the altar of the nation’s dwindling economy. Remember, to eat healthy even on a low budget because health is wealth!

