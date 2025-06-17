How to Clear Cache on Android? Simple Guide

It’s high time to clear the cache on your Android phone if your phone acts sluggish, apps crash, or your phone is in low storage space. This action can refresh your Android device, free up space, and might also fix some app issues. This article aims to guide you on how to clear the cache on Android with simple steps.

How to Clear Cache for a Single App (Quick and Easy)

If a specific app makes you feel troubled, like Instagram or TikTok videos slow down, or if something is wrong, you can clear its cache without affecting the rest of your Android phone. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1. Open your Settings app: You can first go to the Settings app on your Android phone. It’s usually a grey gear icon on your desktop.

Step 2. Find all the apps: Then, you need to find an option like “Apps” or “Apps and Notifications.” The exact name is up to your phone’s brand.

Step 3. Select the target app: You can scroll down the list and choose the app for which you want to clear the cache. For example, choose TikTok, because those fun videos are eating up your storage.

Step 4. Go to Storage: Generally, tap “Storage” or “Storage and Cache” within the app’s info page.

Step 5. Clear cache: You can see a “Clear Cache” button or option. Tap it, and poof – the cache is gone!

Note: If you see “Clear Data,” be careful! This option might log you out or reset the app’s settings.

You can repeat this procedure for any other apps you want to clean up. It’s that easy! It’s a good idea to check apps like Chrome, Netflix, Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook first, as they are inclined to build up large caches.

How to Clear Browser (Chrome) Cache on Android

When you open your Chrome and search for news, the cache is adding up on your Android phone, such as videos, files, pictures, etc. Regularly clearing up your cache on Chrome improves your browsing experience. Here’s how you can do it:

Open the Chrome app on your Android phone.

Tap the three dots in the upper right corner.

From the listed menu, choose “Delete browsing data.”

Click “More options.” It shows all the cache types on your Chrome.

You can select the time range and the cache type you want to clear.

Lastly, tap “Delete data.”

It’s noteworthy that if you clear out the “Cookies and other site data,” you’ll be logged out of some of the account-related sites.

Why Should You Clear Your Cache on Android?

You might be wondering, “Do I really need to do this?” Well, here are a few reasons why clearing your cache can be beneficial:

Free up space: This is useful. Cached files can add up to gigabytes, especially for apps like YouTube or Spotify.

Dix app glitches: As mentioned before, if an app keeps crashing or acting weird, clearing its cache might solve the problem.

Improve performance: A lighter phone often runs faster and smoother.

Stay organized: It's like tidying up for a digital device. Your Android phone will thank you!

Final Thoughts

This article mainly tells you how to clear the cache on an Android device, including clearing on a single app and on a browser (Chrome).