Iranian missile strike damages US Embassy in Tel Aviv

The United States Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, confirmed on Monday that the US Embassy in Tel Aviv sustained minor damage following an Iranian missile strike near the area.

He noted that no injuries were recorded among personnel in the American diplomatic building.

The strike came as Iran launched a wave of missile attacks on Israeli cities in the early hours of Monday, in response to Israeli strikes on military targets deep inside Iran.

Both nations have since issued warnings of further escalation, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

Photographs released by AFP showed widespread destruction in parts of Tel Aviv, with several buildings gutted.

The Israeli army had earlier issued warnings for residents to seek shelter as missiles approached.

“Some minor damage from concussions of Iranian missile hits near Embassy Branch in @TelAviv but no injuries to US personnel,” Huckabee said on X.

He also announced that the US embassy in Jerusalem would remain closed on Monday, citing ongoing “shelter in place” directives.

The confrontation marks a dangerous turning point in the long-standing hostilities between Israel and Iran.

Israel’s latest operations reportedly targeted military and nuclear sites within Iran and resulted in the deaths of top commanders and nuclear scientists, according to Israeli officials.

In a bid to prevent further escalation, a senior US official disclosed that President Donald Trump had intervened to dissuade Israel from targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Despite this, Trump acknowledged on Sunday that tensions might still intensify, telling reporters, “sometimes they have to fight it out” first, even as he encouraged both sides to “make a deal.”

