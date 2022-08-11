How to behave when you go for an online meeting

Online communication is a kind of conversation between individuals or organisations that is done on the internet.

This is how people pass information on the internet using several methods, e.g., emails, video conferencing, social media networks, chat rooms, forums, and a lot more.

Online communication etiquette refers to rules and guidelines that are meant to be followed when communicating with your team members, friends or clients online.

Seeing that the world we live in is now a digital one where meetings are held often online, people work from home, and there are online classes, it is important that you learn how to communicate properly online.

Poor online communication could affect your relationship with people and soil your first impression.

This article will give you guidelines on how to properly communicate online. Online communication etiquette involves that you:

1. Respect people’s opinions

It is important that you respect people’s ideas, thoughts, suggestions, and contributions. While communicating with your team members or colleagues in an online meeting, try as much as possible to give honour to their opinions, even when they don’t meet your standards.

You can also correct them in a respectful manner. Instead of attacking people’s opinions, address and correct them respectfully.

2. Carefully choose your words while speaking or typing a message

While communicating online, it is important to be as clear and concise as possible. Express yourself in a simple and short way, making sure there are no insensitive words included in the message. Present your thoughts or ideas respectfully.

3. Avoid typing in capital letters

Typing and sending messages in capital letters is not appropriate. It sends another message entirely to your reader. It makes it sound like you are yelling at your reader. It is important that you use appropriate punctuation that is related to the message you are passing across.

4. Don’t yell at people during a call





No matter how high your rank might be in your organisation, yelling at your staff or teammates devalues them. Try as much as possible to control your anger when provoked and communicate with your staff in a cool tone to make them assimilate their correction, as the case might be.

5. Dress responsibly while attending meetings

It is important that you dress well for online meetings. The fact that you work from home shouldn’t be an opportunity to look unkempt or indecent while attending meetings or classes online.

6. Spell out acronyms and abbreviations when used

This is one of the most proper ways to communicate online. It is important that you state the meanings of acronyms and abbreviations used for the first time.

This is to ensure your readers understand your message easily.

7. Go through your messages before sending them.

Bad grammar, typo errors, spelling errors, and other grammatical mistakes will devalue your messages.

This is why it is important to proofread your messages before sending them to your reader. Be sure to watch out for errors and mistakes before sending your messages.

8. Avoid the use of slang in official settings

You can make use of slang, smileys, and other informal words while communicating with your closest friends, but not with your boss. Using slang, emojis, and shortened words in class groups or online meetings shows a level of disrespect. For example words like “kip d 4orms 4 me” should be replaced with ‘I will appreciate it if you can help keep these forms in your custody till tomorrow ‘.

