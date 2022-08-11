634 corps members bow out of national service in Yobe

A total of 634 corps members were discharged from national service on Thursday after a meritorious and dedicated one-year mandatory service to the nation in Yobe State.

Even though, the event was low-key and devoid of the usual fun fair and ceremony that characterizes such occasions the corps members were in high spirits dressed in their NYSC uniform beaming with smiles and radiating joy to collect their Certificate of National Service at the zonal offices across the state.

Some of the corps members who spoke to our correspondent thanked God for His protection and the success of the service year.

They promised to deploy the experience and knowledge gained during service to the nation to enhance the lot of the society.

In a statement earlier released, the Yobe State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Hafsat Yerima commended the Corps members for their stellar performances during the service year as evident in the number of Community Development Service projects executed across the communities of the state.

She, therefore, prayed for successes in their future undertakings and also appreciated the state government, community leaders and security agencies for their support which culminated in the overall success of the service year.

One corps member was asked to repeat the service year all over again for absconding from his Place of Primary Assignment which contravenes the bye-laws of the NYSC.

The corps members were issued their Certificate of National Service by officials of the Scheme.