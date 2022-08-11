Local stock market closes in red despite robust trade

Business News
By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba - Lagos
Local stock market closes in red despite robust trade, stock market hits 7th-day, Local stock market opens week weaker by 1.2% as investors lose N312bn, Equities investors lose N6bn, Equities investors lose N90bn as market dips by 0.3%, Banking stocks lift local bourse marginally, as investors earn N12bn, Equities investors gain N5.6trn, stock market closes flat, stock market second loss, Bulls persist at NGX, Profit-taking takes up activities , Bears persist at NGX , Equities investors earn N158bn, Investors lose N22bn , capital investment in Q1 2022, Nigerian equities market opens, Nigerian equities market opens June bearish as ASI dips further by 1.24%, Equities investors earn N596bn, stock market halts bearish, Local stock market, stock market opens week, Investors gain N262.8bn as local stock market hits 14yrs high. Equities investors gain N1.45trn, Equities investors earn N143bn as bullish sentiment persists at NGX, Equities investors earn N5.21bn as ASI adds 2bps, Oil stocks push market, The Nigerian equities market posted the biggest single day gain in three months as the benchmark index inched up 1.25 per cent to close at 48,138.71 basis points, Equities investors earn N19.1bn , Investors earn N87.48bn, Negative sentiment persists at NGX as ASI further shed 0.48%, Equities investors lose N83bn, Nigerian equities investors, Investors lose N25bn , Access Bank stocks, Custodian records revenue growth, Local stock market , Equities investors earn N72bn as market reverses 5th-day loss, Bears maintain on stock market, Nigerian stock market, Equities investors lose N66bn as market dips by 0.26%, Equities investors lose N22bn, NGX: Equities investors earn N51bn to open week bullish, Equities investors gain N23bn as activities go uptick, Equities investors earn N54bn, Equities investors earn N54bn , Equities market bows to profit-taking, Local stock market maintains, Equities investors gain N2.3trn in January as bulls persist at NGX, Equities investors gain N137bn, Local stock market halts, Bullish trend wanes, Equities investors gain N810bn in 5 days as market hits 13-year high, Equities investors, Equities investors earn N323bn, Local stock market , Bulls persist at stock market, Equities investors gain N1.24trn, Equities market closed week, Local stock market maintains, Selloffs of banking stocks, Investors earn N253bn , Stock market rebounds , Local stock market sheds, Investors lose N391bn, Local stock market, Bears persists at NGX , Sell-off on MTNN stocks, Local stock market opens , Investors gained N54bn in 5 days amidst renewed buy sentiments, NGX benchmark index dips , Equities investors lost N28bn in 5 days amidst positive outlook, Equities investors lose , Airtel stocks push market , Stock market begins week on red zone as investors lose N12bn, Equities Investors gain N252bn as bulls persists at NGX, Bearish moments persist, tepid activities, Investors earn N27bn as bulls persists at NGX, Investors' interest in high cap , Local stock market bows , NGX: Market sustains positive sentiments, posts 0.4 per cent gain, Profit-taking dips market , Equities investors gained N340bn, Airtel Africa pushes market's worth, NGX: Investors earned N350bn in August, analysts predict positive H2, NGX ASI crosses 40,000 points as bulls persists, Local stock , market posts ASI shed 0.05%, dips market further by 0.1%, NGX: Banking stocks’ loss reverse gains as ASI sheds 0.1%, Equities market records marginal loss amidst robust activities, Profit taking takes toll, Equities investors lose N24.4bn

On Thursday, negative outings of high capitalised stocks weigh the local stock market down despite positive market breadth.

Thus, equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) reversed its previous day’s positive outing, largely due to such high capitalised stocks as MTN Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Holding Company and Zenith Bank.

The All Share Index (ASI) dipped to 50,014.60 basis points as against its previous close of 50,075.47bps, thus pegging both the month-to-date and year-to-date performance at -0.71 per cent and 17.09 per cent.

Market Capitalisation followed suit the direction of the ASI to stand at N26.976 trillion, representing a 0.12 per cent decrease from the N27.009 trillion it stood at the end of the previous trading session, as investors networth waned by N33 billion in the session.

Bulls’ camp maintains dominance over the market breadth with 21 counters in the gainers’ chart pitted against 15 counters in the losers’ chart.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

On the performance board, NAHCO gained 10.00 per cent to become the best performing stock in the session, while from the rear of the chart, ABC Transport, Jaiz Bank, Stanbic, Cavetto and United Bank for Africa populated the top five losers’ chart.

Key sectoral indices closed in the same direction with the ASI, save for NGX Insurance, NGX Industry and NGX Growth sectors that gain weight, while NGX ASEM sectors closed flat.

Market activity as measured by volume and of trades waned in the session, with daily traded volume stood at 133.591 million units, representing 52.16 per cent downtick from a volume of 279.221 million units traded in the previous session.

The value of those traded stocks on the other hand inched up by 17.06 per cent in the session to stand at N2.438 billion as against a value of N2.082 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

United Bank for Africa dominated the volume charts as the top traded stock by volume for the trading session, while with regards to the value of traded stocks, MTN Nigeria took the lead of the top five performers.

Alleged Certificate Forgery: Court Grants Order Of Substituted Service On Tinubu

Local stock market closes in red despite robust trade


Expose Killers Of 6 Nigeriens In South East — Buhari

Local stock market closes in red despite robust trade

You might also like
Business News

Equities investors lose N125bn as market opens week weaker by 0.6%

Business News

NGX: Equities investors gain N28bn as market opens week bullish

Business News

NGX: Equities investors earn N596bn in 5 days as ASI adds 2.1% WoW

Business News

Equities trade adds 0.40% as investors gain N15bn

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More