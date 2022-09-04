How to become a top player at your workplace

Success is a friend to all and an enemy to none. Achieving success in the workplace and being a top player who is reckoned with in the workplace is the desire of every employee.

We all desire to be the best in what we do and there are always requirements to be met and sacrifices to be made if we must be top players in our workplace.

You don’t just become a top player because you wish to but you must be ready to put in the hard work required.

There are certain distinguishing habits that all top players in various industries have in common and they include but are not limited to being a good team player, having a positive attitude, meeting deadlines always, being professional in the workplace, going the extra mile and seeking more knowledge to become a better employee.

To help you become a top player at your workplace, here are 5 things you should do.

1. Have a positive attitude

Your attitude as a person shows to a great extent how far you will go in life. Your attitude is also a great factor to be worked on if you will be a top player at your workplace.

All employers want employees who have a positive attitude. Why you may ask? It is simple, attitudes can be contagious, and positivity breeds positivity.

If you have 7 employees out of 10 with a negative attitude, it will only take a little while before the remaining 3 employees are influenced by their negativity.

To be a top player at your workplace, you need to be that person who spreads enthusiasm and energy in the office by having a positive attitude at work.

Being a supportive person who tries to brighten the days of others always helps you get ahead of your colleagues and you become more visible to your employer.

In cases where there are better offers or promotions at the workplace, your name rings a bell in the heart of many people because of your positive attitude.

2. Be a problem solver

An end can never come to problems or challenges in this world, so, there is always going to be a need for individuals who are problem solvers in all spheres of life.





Do you want to be a top player at your workplace? Become a problem solver.

Don’t be that worker who is always quick to point out problems without offering any real solutions. Being a naysayer isn’t a quality of those who know how to excel at work.

Instead, be a problem solver. Listen to others, ask thoughtful questions, make suggestions, and act when you can, even when it’s “not in your job description.”

When individuals begin to see the need to rise to problems at their workplace without considering whether it is in their job description or not, then more employees will become top player.

Make autonomous decisions as often as you can. I tell you, every reasonable boss will always appreciate it if you take the initiative to solve smaller problems on your own without waiting for them.

3. Go the extra mile

Successful individuals are those who do extraordinary things. They become top players in their various industries because they decide to move from the ordinary set of people who do ordinary things. They rather choose to add extra efforts in order to stand out.

Gone are the days when just showing up for work was enough to get by in the workplace. Today, the secret to being a top player at work involves not only showing up on time but also staying busy and producing results regularly.

This doesn’t mean you should not create time to socialise in the workplace. Rather you should not allow those periods of socialization to take the better part of your day while you are at work.

You should come up with a to-do list for every day and aim to cross each item off of the list.

Staying off social media while at the workplace is also a form of going the extra mile in order to eliminate all forms of distractions.

4. Acquire more knowledge

The day you stop learning is the day you start dying. Top players are continuous learners.

To be a top player at your workplace, you need to begin to see the need to learn new skills or deepen your expertise.

You don’t need to wait for the company before you improve your knowledge in your area of expertise.

Take online courses on the various innovations that are being introduced into your field, and attend conferences, webinars and workshops in a bid to sharpen your skillset.

You can even choose to learn skills that may not be directly related to your field but that can use in your field if known.

Whether you want a raise or a promotion, or you are looking ahead to your next job search, learning how to improve your performance and adding more skills and professional achievements to your resume is critical to getting ahead.

Being deliberate about acquiring more knowledge and skills on your job description and beyond will build you into a top player at your workplace.

5. Meet deadlines always

As a professional, one of the things you need to do to be a top player at your workplace is to ensure that you always meet deadlines.

The various targets and demands that are to be met at work in today’s workplaces require capable hands to handle. Not meeting deadlines at the workplace is detrimental not only to the workers but also to the company involved.

To be a top player, you need to try as much as possible to always meet deadlines. Learn effective time management and organisational skills.

Take pride in your job and always aim to deliver according to company standards (if not better).

The journey to the top is not a day journey, rather it is one of consistency and determination. Being a top player at your workplace or industry is quite possible. Remember, if you can conceive it, you can achieve it!

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE