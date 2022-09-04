Seven practices that help you stay happy

Staying happy is a personal decision we all have to make as “you and you alone” are the sole determinant of your happiness.

With the numerous challenges we are faced with on a daily basis, the harsh economic conditions and the various evils bedevilling our society, staying happy becomes a tough decision to make as the environment does not provide us with reasons to be happy.

Even in all of this, it is important that we choose to be and stay happy regardless of all that might come our way.

Happiness is said to be the best medicine because no medicine cures what happiness cannot.

There are certain practices we can become intentional about doing that guarantee us happiness, and discussed in this article are seven practices that can help you stay happy.

1. Smiling

In the words of Sri Chinmoy, smile, smile, smile at your mind as often as possible. Your smiling will considerably reduce your mind’s tearing tension.

Smiling is one of the best ways to stay happy. Even if circumstances around you are telling you otherwise, choose to smile.

It is believed that we tend to smile when we are happy but it’s actually a two-way street. According to Healthline.com, we smile because we’re happy, and smiling causes the brain to release dopamine, which makes us happier.

Choosing to keep a smile on your face even when you’re down not only makes you happy but also shows your inner strength as a person.

Life is short. Smile while you still have teeth!

2. Making some cool cash

“Life is sweet, oh when money enters, life is sweeter.” Money is said to be the answer to all things, happiness inclusive.

Money may not be able to buy happiness, but it has the capacity to provide you with things that can make you happy.





There is a feeling of joy and happiness that we get when we make a good amount of money. You just feel elated and have a sense of fulfilment in a way.

This doesn’t mean you should go out of your way to get money. But money earned honestly and from one’s effort has a way of making you happy.

3. Avoid comparing yourself to others

Comparison is said to be the killer of joy. To stay happy in life, you need to avoid comparison like the plague.

Comparing yourself to others will not help you in any way; rather, it will lead to more discontent, lower self-esteem, and even depression and anxiety.

If you always feel the need to compare yourself with others or you are always around people who compare you to others and make you feel less, you need to desist from such an act. Go far away from those individuals and see a medical practitioner for help.

When you stop comparing yourself to others, you begin to enjoy inner peace, satisfaction, and overall happiness.

4. Hanging out with friends and loved ones

Do you want to make yourself happy? Hang out! Moments shared with loved ones and family are memorable moments that supply one with avenues to stay happy.

You can pick a weekend and go for a picnic or vacation. You can also decide to spend your holidays or leave with them in order to create quality time with your loved ones.

Hanging out with friends and loved ones is a surefire way to help you stay happy.

5. Take yourself out

Who says you can’t make yourself happy if you choose to do so? Remember that you are the sole determinant of your happiness, so choose today to make yourself happy.

Do you feel bored, down, or lonely with no one around? Take yourself out to have a good time. You can visit the cinema, your favourite restaurants, tourist centres, order your favourite meal online and much more.

Even if you’re a social butterfly, spending some deliberate time alone can help you reconnect with the activities that truly make you happy.

6. Have a heart of gratitude

Simply being grateful can give your mood a big boost, among other benefits. For example, a two-part study found that practising gratitude can have a significant impact on feelings of hope and happiness.

Starting each day with a heart filled with gratitude for the air you breathe, for sleeping and waking up, for the gift of all the people in your life, and many other things we take for granted helps you appreciate life and stay happy.

7. Satisfy your food cravings

Another practice that can help you stay happy is satisfying your food cravings.

You know, there are times you just feel like eating a particular kind of meal, and oftentimes when you satisfy these cravings, you feel satisfied and happy.

So once in a while, whenever you experience those food cravings, don’t just ignore them. Satisfy your food cravings and see the beam of happiness that radiates from you.

In all, it’s important for us to know that happiness is not just an outward expression but a genuine feeling of joy that emanates from within.

Choose to stay happy because it is good for your health and always remember that happiness is a journey, not a destination!

