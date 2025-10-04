FG commends Gov Inuwa’s transformation of health sector in Gombe

The Federal Government has commended the Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, for spearheading the transformation of the health sector in the state, describing it as a model for health system strengthening in Nigeria.

The commendation came from the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, during the commissioning of a state-of-the-art Accident and Emergency (A&E) unit at the General Hospital, Kaltungo.

Built from the ground up by the Inuwa Yahaya-led administration, the new A&E complex boasts consulting rooms, a triage area, seminar rooms, a library, restrooms and offices.

State Commissioner for Health, Dr Habu Dahiru, explained that the facility is part of sweeping upgrades aimed at repositioning the hospital for effective service delivery.

In his remarks, Pate praised the governor’s comprehensive reforms, spanning primary healthcare revitalisation, hospital upgrades, human resource development, and specialised medical centres.

He said, “His Excellency and his team have done an amazing job in improving the health system. From revitalising PHCs and upgrading general hospitals, to converting the former Kumo General Hospital into a Federal Medical Centre, these efforts are in tune with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The minister also lauded Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s recent approval of CONMESS and CONHESS salary structures for health workers, calling it a bold and strategic step toward retaining skilled personnel.

Inuwa, in his remarks, attributed the success to teamwork and collaboration.

“All the praise belongs to the team. Facilities alone are not enough, which is why we incentivised our health workers so our facilities, from primary to tertiary, can function effectively,” the governor said.

While on inspection of the Snakebite Treatment and Research Centre, Kaltungo, the minister emphasised its regional and international importance, particularly during farming seasons when snakebites are most common.

“This centre treats between 2,000 and 3,000 patients annually, many of whom come not only from Gombe but also from across the Northeast and even neighbouring countries.

“The Federal Government, in partnership with Gombe state, will formalise arrangements to expand its role, not only as a treatment hub but also for training, research, and, ultimately, local production of anti-snake venom,” Pate said.

