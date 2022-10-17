How SON is preventing rejection of Nigerian products in foreign markets

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has disclosed that the agency is providing proper testing for locally manufactured products in a bid to prevent the rejection of the country’s products in the international market.

Speaking at the weekend in Abuja while celebrating World Standards Day, the Director-General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, said the rejection of Nigerian products at the global market has been in most cases due to quality confirmative failures.

He explained that “SON is also providing proper testing of locally produced goods to prevent them from being rejected in foreign markets. This we are doing by equipping the Engineering laboratories and the National Metrology Institute both in Enugu, the Leather and Textile Laboratory in Kaduna, the Foods, Chemical, and Electrical laboratories in Ogba – Lagos”.

Salim, in celebrating World Standards Day said “this year’s celebration, “Standards for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a Precursor for Growth” is highly celebrated to raise public consciousness about the significance of standardization globally among the consumers, regulators and industries alike.

“The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which seek to address the social imbalance, develop a sustainable economy and slow the rate of climate change can only be attained through the corporation of many public and private partners and the use of all available tools including standards and conformity assessment.

“The intense battle against a persistent global pandemic has shown the absolute necessity of addressing the SDGs in an inclusive way, to strengthen our societies and making them more resilient and more equitable. Therefore, today we are asking you to join us on a mission that affirms the importance of the SDGs to build back better. In this pursuit, standards are more relevant than ever.

“From the ability to travel efficiently, to accessing fresh water, cleaner energy and ensuring standard safety and security measures; this day is dedicated to the importance of implementation of globally acceptable technical standards.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





He stated that “with members from 165 countries and more than 3,000 technical bodies responsible for developing standards, and more than 22,700 standards for businesses already published and adopted, the International Organisation for Standardization proposes that materials, products, processes, services, systems, or persons are fit for their intended purpose.

“Therefore, we in the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) have always ensured that the ISO Quality Management Systems Standards are taken very serious for an effective and efficient business environment and economic growth, lending effect to the adoption of part of the manual by the Head of Service of the Federation for every Government establishment to run a Standards Operating Procedure (SOP) in achieving quality policies and objectives.

“As we gravitate gracefully towards achieving 2030 Agenda of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), we recognize that ending poverty and other deprivations cannot be achieved without improving health and education of our people, reducing inequality in work places and families, stimulating economic growth in all its ramifications, and at the same time tackling climate change and green house effects by working towards a sustainable means of livelihood and production” Salim stated.

The further explained that, “today, we are gradually experiencing rapid globalization, where markets in different corners are increasingly becoming open, collapsing national boundaries and barriers bringing with it new sets of challenges. A technical standard applicable to all sectors and people have become unavoidable.

“In keeping to a sustainable way of production by our Industries, the Mandatory Conforming Assessment Programme (MANCAP) ensures that factories are inspected continually for provision and implementation of standards for products and services produced/ consumed locally and those imported into the country.

“With quality products and services available, business owners are sure to have a repeat patronage by Consumers and less frequent referrals thereby stimulating sustainability and growth.