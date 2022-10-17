Lagos, Oyo make list of 10 finalists for 2022 Maltina Teacher of Year Contest

Nigerian Breweries, on Monday, released the list of the top 10 finalists for this year’s edition of its annual Maltina Teacher of the Year Award competition.

The Corporate Affairs Director of the company, Sade Morgan, released the list to newsmen in Lagos.

A female teacher from Lagos State, Blessing Lydia Titiloye and a teacher from Oyo State, Olanrewaju Olubunmi Olayemi made the list that included Luga Cyprian Toryila (Benue State), Musa Saidu(Borno State), Ifeoma Stella(Enugu State).

Others are Garba Abraham (Niger State), Adewale Kayode Abayomi (Ogun State), Alaku Ayiwulu (Plateau State), Zainab Gambo(Yobe State) and Kabir Musa (Zamfara State).

Morgan said the finalists were chosen from a pool of 1, 027 entries received and assessed by an independent panel of judges constituted for the purpose.

She said all the finalists would now proceed to the final stage where they would be subjected to one-on-one interviews to determine whose head this year’s Maltina Teacher Award crown fit and the runners-up.

She said they would all be unveiled at an award ceremony in Lagos scheduled for this Friday.

Maltina Teacher of the Year Award Competition is domiciled by Nigerian Breweries under its social arm-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, as a platform to identify and reward exceptional teachers from both public and private secondary schools teachers nationwide.

The competition with this year’s eighth edition has produced seven overall winners so far with each of them rewarded with an N6 million money prize and other numerous benefits.