By Seyi Sokoya

It was another celebration time and a day of honour for the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye as top government officials, dignitaries from all walks of life, gospel musicians, and followers of the church across the country made his 81st birthday celebration a memorable one.

The usual event that ushers Adeboye’s birthday celebration tagged, “Marathon Messiah’s Praise” again had 81 hours praise concert that featured Evangelist Bola Are; Mercy Chinwo; Victoria Apata; Chingtok Ishaku; Bukola Bekes; Joe Praise; Chioma Jesus; Bee Jay Sax; Folakemi Oyetunde; David Dam; Michael Akingbala and Buchi.

The Other gospel musicians that lifted soul at the praise concert include, Pastor Kunle Ajayi, Nathaniel Bassey; Dunsin Oyekan; Gospel Force; Desanya; Oromidayo Ayanfe, and Kind David among others.

The youths of the church that converged at the youth camp of the Redeemed City could not resist their joy as they were in high spirit from the begin of the event till the moment the Pastor Adeboye stormed the venue with his wife, Pastor (Mrs) Folu Adeboye and members of the family for the special celebration to mark his 81st birthday, last Thursday.

Aside from the praise concert, the notable cleric was also celebrated all over by well-meaning Nigerians, just as many poured encomiums and prayed for the cleric on his special day.

President Muhammadu Buhari joined leaders and members of the church to celebrate, describing him as a respected religious leader, who left his academic career to fully commit to serving the Lord.

“Thankful for Adeboye’s positive influence on people and institutions, with a focus on expanding the kingdom of God on earth. I recalled your visits and prayers, especially when I was ill and recuperating. I remained grateful for the friendliness and your wise counsels over many years, he added.

The president prayed that the God would continue to bless and guide Adeboye and his family.

In his birthday goodwill message to Pastor Adeboye, the President-elect Bola Tinubu noted that Adeboye has been a tremendous blessing to Nigeria, Africa and the world with his ministerial work as a preacher and leader.





He recalled their relationship since his time as governor and how the annual Lagos State thanksgiving service started then.

He described Adeboye has ‘an exemplary model’ whose teachings and counsel have continued to moderate and stabilise the country.

The president-elect wished the cleric many glorious years in the service of God and the unfailing service to humanity.

Also, the presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church International (aka Winners Chapel) Pastor David Oyedepo and his wife also congratulated the Adeboye.

He said the RCCG leader has been an example to the body of Christ. He prayed for his longevity in the work of God.

“Happy birthday to a father, a mentor, a leader, a teacher, a man of generational impact and so much more. Daddy, we celebrate God’s grace upon your life, and we are grateful for the blessing and example you are to the body of Christ,” Oyedepo added.

