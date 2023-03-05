Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has commended the church for building in citizens and the nation values and character that continue to foster unity and progress.

Akeredolu gave the commendation on Friday in Akure, the state capital, at the opening of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), saying the role of the church in nation building cannot be overemphasized.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said “It is very important in terms of the values and the characters that churches have helped us to build toward living our own life and also the nation building.

“The church preaches love, peace, unity and these are ingredients that are needed for nation building.

“The church also helps us to pray, to develop faith and have hope even in that you have not seen and is yet to come.”

Akeredolu commended the leader of the church, Mrs Evelyn Joshua, for holding forte after the demise of its founder, Prophet Temitope Joshua.

The governor also congratulated the Synagogue Church for siting the edifice in Akure, saying the development would give opportunity to other believers in neighbouring states to worship in the church.

Akeredolu described the founder of late Prophet Joshua as a son of the soil who had contributed immensely to the development of the state and Nigeria at large.

He enjoined believers to hold on to their faith in Christ Jesus and continue to pray for the progress and peace of the country.

“Let me congratulate Synagogue Church Of All Nations for this wonderful edifice that has just been commissioned and dedicated to the Lord, for your labour in the ministry and by extension I want to congratulate pastor Evelyn Joshua for your perseverance.

”I want to commend your efforts ma, for your perseverance and providing leadership for the church all over the World.





“Fo holding forth and keeping it together after the exit of the founder. Thank you very much,” he added.

In her remarks, Mrs Evelyn Joshua thanked Akeredolu for providing quality leadership, stressing that the church would continue to walk in line with the will of God.

