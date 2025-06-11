How overindulging kills you

Everyone individual loves to eat and drink because food is a major part of life, especially during celebrations, no matter how small. And with the recent Eid el Kabir celebrations, many are already having health issues without knowing while some are already at risk of health challenges, for falling into temptation of overindulging.

Overeating, or eating even after you are full is fairly common, especially at gatherings but overeating can also contribute to obesity and the development of eating disorders.

With overindulging, many people are courting health disaster,

Overeating is eating past the point of fullness. When we overeat, we eat even though we aren’t hungry. If it becomes a habit, overeating can lead to weight gain and eating disorders. But overeating isn’t binge eating disorder.

Overeating is very common, and it’s biological. When you’re stressed, your body makes more of a hormone called cortisol. Increased cortisol is a fight-or-flight response that, among other things, tells you it’s time to find food. It can make you crave foods high in sugar, fat or salt.

Occasional overeating can cause stomach pain and indigestion, alter how your body regulates hunger and contribute to weight gain.

Symptoms of overeating include acid reflux, bloating, gas, heartburn, nausea, stomach pain, tiredness and feeling sluggish.

You may also have these symptoms for other reasons, not just overeating. If these symptoms last more than a day or so, they may not be related to overeating. If they get worse or last for a week, contact a healthcare provider.

The discomfort from overeating should start to get better a few hours later. Getting some exercise and drinking water may help you feel better faster.

Overeating is eating past the point of fullness. But while you’re eating, it can be hard to tell when to stop, especially if you eat quickly or are busy with other things.

Typically, your body regulates hunger with hormonal signals. If it’s been a while since you last ate, your levels of a hormone called ghrelin rise, which makes you hungry. After you eat, the hormone leptin tells you are full.

Overeating overrides these signals. This disrupts the balance of the hormones that regulate our hunger and makes us more likely to eat for pleasure instead of energy.

There are many causes of overeating, some related to the foods themselves, and others related to why or when we are eating. Causes of overeating include emotional eating in times of stress or if you are in a bad mood, highly processed foods and added flavors encourage you to eat for pleasure and to keep eating even when you are not hungry and certain medications can make you less likely to know when you are full.

If you overeat, feeling shame or blaming yourself won’t help you feel better. Remember that overeating is common. You might feel bad for a few hours and it’s important to be kind to yourself while your digestive system works. There are some things you can do to help your body digest your meal and get you back on track; take a walk, stay hydrated, herbal tea like peppermint, chamomile and ginger can help with digestion and reduce gas, taking an over-the-counter antacid may help relieve heartburn or indigestion.

Although occasional overeating is common, it can change how your body regulates hunger and lead to unwanted weight gain. One of the main reasons we overeat is because it feels good. So, doing more things that make you feel good, that aren’t eating, may help. Practice good self-care: Move your body, get enough (but not too much) sleep and limit social media.

Overeating once or twice a year shouldn’t cause lasting weight gain. But if overeating becomes a pattern, then it will. When you feel discomfort from overeating, be gentle with yourself.

So, eat, drink and be wary: the health risks of overindulging are a bit too much; your health is too precious to squander.

READ ALSO: That overeating can be a disorder