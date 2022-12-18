2023: Vote for good governance not money, cleric tells Nigerians

The planter Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain, Worldwide, Prophet Sam Olu-Alo, has said electorate in the 2023 general election must shun financial inducement, but vote for leaders who would provide solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting the nation.

Speaking after a football match between Ido Ekiti All Stars FC and his football Club, Adamimogo FC and the ministry’s annual support program for youths, students, widows and the aged, Pastor Olu-Alo also urged electorate not to engage in vote buying, warning that doing do might further impoverish the people.

The cleric, who lamented that some politicians are not delivering their electioneering promises to the people who elected them to office, said they could be replaced in the next election if people vote their conscience.

At the event, food items, clothing materials and cash were presented to over 1,000 aged and widows while some senior secondary school students from public and private school were given money to pay their West Africa Examination fees.

Prophet Alo through his Adamimogo Outreach also constructed multi-million naira solar-powered industrial boreholes and presented same to the community to provide portable water for the people.

He said: “These are some of the things the politicians should be doing for the people who voted them into positions to have something to make reference to when they are seeking reelection or the completion of their tenure.

â€œSince I arrived my community few days ago, I have been going around even to schools to see what they have done here, but I couldnâ€™t identify any tangible thing that anybody can use to campaign.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





â€œBut is our people that I would like to admonish just like I said in Lagos a week ago, that they should vote for their conscience and not for a person who will only give them food for just one day but will make them go hungry for four years.

â€œSo my advice to the people of Ekiti and Nigeria at large is to vote for their conscience and not for religion, ethnicity, big names, personality, or money bags. They should also vote for people who can be of help to them, better their lots and that of their communities.”

On what government and other stakeholders should in the area of sports to help the youths, the cleric said, “through sports millions of teeming unemployed youths could be meaningfully engaged. And some of the direct effect of this is that crimes will reduce to the barest minimum, the economy will be boosted, and through that government can generate more revenue.”

Speaking at the event, Olojudo of Ido-Ekiti, Oba Ilori Faboro described Prophet Olu Alo as a “true son of the soil who has been using his God-given resources to develop the community.”