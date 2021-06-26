How I saved Nigerians against COVID-19 with my bill — Senator Orji

The Senator representing Abia Central, Theodore A. Orji weekend expressed his delight that he saved millions of Nigerians with his bill that modified the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) act.

Senator Orji asserted this weekend after constituents and Abians at large celebrated his 6th year at the red chamber.

The former governor of Abia State, had through his foresight, effective and quality representation of his constituents, state and country at large in the 8th Senate put the NCDC on a solid pedestal to perform optimally as it is currently doing.

This bill is one among many bills sponsored by the senator at the senate.

Reflecting on that bill which the Senator said is most dear to him, he said that he still recall with nostalgia what could have befallen millions of Nigerians without the NCDC and thanked God for using him to save the county through the bill.

He assured his constituents, Abians and Nigerians at large “as long as I am there, I will continue to give them qualified representation.”

Earlier during the occasion, the Abia Central Senatorial Zone had passed vote of absolute confidence on the Senator.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu, commended Senator Orji for his quality representation, expressing his joy that the senator sponsored many bills at the National Assembly, adding that the reports from the Senate showed that Senator Orji is number one in the quality representation in the Senate.

Accordingly, the state Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi Kalu, Senator is an “effective, quality and impactful representative which saved lives of Nigerians through coming out with the bill that brought about the Act establishing Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) prior to the outbreak of the Covid -19 pandemic.”

Earlier, the convener and the senator’s Liason Officer, Ifeanyi Umere, disclosed that the event was to celebrate the Senator for his 6th anniversary as a Senator of the Federal Republic and necessitated by his numerous achievements across the six Local Government Areas of the Senatorial zone.

He listed some of his recent projects to include class room blocks, 6 transformers, 2 hospitals, 240 scholarships, a 5 kilometre road construction among others.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE