I remain Africa’s greatest rapper, says MI

Multi-award winning superstar rapper MI Abaga has announced that he will be retiring his famous stage name “Mr Incredible Abaga (MI Abaga)” and he will be taking on a new name in preparation for his next album dropping in August 2022.

The announcement came as a surprise to his numerous fans as they expressed their shock at why the rapper chose to rest the stage name that has brought fame and fortune over the years. But MI said his decision was final even as he insisted he remained number rapper despite resting his brand name.

The self-acclaimed Africa’s number rapper said he has decided to rest the name after his last album which will drop soon, saying he will continue to retain the number one spot as Africa’s number one rapper.

In a tweet he shared on his personal account, MI said after over 15 years as Mister Incredible, he will be retiring the name MI Abaga and taking on a new name for my new project, entitled BCUZ as fans reacted saying they looked forward to seeing his new body of work.

He added that his final act as MI will be a performance at “The Vibe” on July 10 where “I will celebrate my legacy as Africa’s greatest rapper.”