Honourable Chukwuweta Okolie is the House of Representatives-elect for Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency of Delta State. In this interview with ALPHONSUS AGBORH, Okolie talks about how he was able to defeat Honourable Ndudi Elumelu, the Minority Leader in the House and various allegations concerning his eligibility as the Labour Party (LP) candidate for the February 25 National Assembly elections.

You were dubbed an opportunist, accused of not attending secondary school you claimed to have attended, and given money for the purchase of expression of interest form among others.

These allegations are not only laughable but baseless and unfounded. Despite the proximity of the secondary school i attended to the residences of my accusers, they still refused to go there and verify the authenticity of my claims. They are very free to verify any allegation against me. It has become necessary to clear myself of the damaging rumours being peddled by some mischief makers. Anybody interested in digging into my academic profile can go to the prestigious St. Patrick’s College, Asaba where i attended in the late 70s and early 80s, before moving to Christ the King College (CKC), Onitsha, where i did only the year in Higher School Certificate (HSC), before leaving the country for Miami, USA for further studies. For those calling me opportunist, let them be reminded that I contested elections before under the United Nigeria Peoples Party (UNPP) in 2003, and again ran under PDP for Local Government council chairmanship in 2003, all of which were personally financed.

Honourable Ndudi Elumelu, the Minority Leader in the House of Representatives and also a candidate who lost was said to have bought your expression of interest form.

I was really amazed when I started hearing from some members of the public that it was Rt. Honourable Ndudi Elumelu that bought me the expression of interest form. Ndudi Elumelu has been my friend since 1992; when I did my birthday, he sent me congratulatory message, and when he had his own, I did the same thing. He never gave me any money for my form. I bought the form without any body giving me any assistance. The question is whether Oshimili people, whether from the South or North local governments are forbidden from contesting election into the Federal House of Representatives in a constituency made up of four local governments where Aniocha South and North have been on the saddle since 1999. Aniocha has been occupying the position for the past 24 years and I think there is no reason why some people should be grumbling because someone from Oshimili, this time, won the seat. Honourable Elumelu, one time, contested alongside his elder brother, Chief Peter Elumelu, and when Honourable Ndudi Elumelu won, heaven did not fall.

Delta is known as a PDP state, yet you decided to join the Labour Party. Meanwhile, there is also the allegation that you bought voters over on the day of the election.

I checked the advantages accruable in joining the party and I made several consultations with people that mattered in the constituency, including political leaders from PDP, APC and other parties, religious groups, the Obedient group, the Asagba of Asaba, and some other traditional rulers, all of who gave their blessings to me. The allegation that I was giving money to voters is a blatant lie. I don’t have enough money to campaign. I don’t owe a bank or have a relation that can be throwing money about. The election was clear and the electorate, especially youths spoke. My victory was by the grace of God and the respect people have for Mr Peter Obi , the Labour Party presidential candidate. Anyone that has had cause to be with Obi will know that he is a simple man by nature. With all his titles, he chooses to be addressed simply as Mr Peter Obi. He is not crazy for titles and flamboyant lifestyle. That is why I see him as my role model. I’m a title holder in Asaba and Olorugun (Chief) in Ughelli, but I now simply like to be addressed as Mr Ngozi Okolie even when I have respect for such titles. Politicians should, therefore, always allow the electorate to vote for credibility and play down ethnic and clannish considerations. Defeated candidates should as well accept defeat, especially if such election in which they were defeated, was free and fair.





How was your experience like when you were appointed as the director general and later Commissioner for the state Director Labour Agency (DLA), which then was in charge of maintaining roads?

My performances at the agency while serving as a Commissioner, speak volumes. l used to organise youths, create them into clusters, and give out contracts to them. Some of them today, stop me on the road to remind me of the good things they made from the contracts, like paying their rents and being able to attend to other needs. That time, we used to invite applications from communities that were being threatened by bad roads. We graded such roads and patched up some already peeling off.

