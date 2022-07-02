How fans took Funke Akindele-JJC Skillz’s marriage crash

It was a shocking news for the lovers of Funke Akindele and his ex-husband, Abdul Bello popularly known as JJC Skillz on Thursday, June 30th, as the latter announced that things have been really difficult for them and they have both separated.

According to him, he had to move out of the house three months ago at Funke Akindele’s insistence and apart from the public appearance they both had at the just-concluded African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA), they have not been able to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of their relationship.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, June 30th, he wrote: “Dear Friends and family, I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted, we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children. The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now.

“3 months ago and at Funke’s insistence, I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship. I’m making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives.

“We still have issues that need to be addressed such as the custody and well-being of our children, which is paramount as well as business interests which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other.”

This didn’t go down well with a lot of their followers and fans as they largely expressed their shock and disbelief. The couple were fans’ favourites, hence the shock. JJC Skillz disabled comment on the ‘separation announcement’ post on Instagram, while Funke Akindele hadn’t shared a post for two days, but this didn’t stop fans from reacting to the marriage crash across social media platforms.

“Please sir now, why did you even make it public sef? Please sir delete that post ejor. I love you two together please,” a fan with the name Oluwanikemi Precious begged JJC Skillz on his Instagram page.

Another fan with the name Amaka Paloma wrote: “Una supposed be role model to us, but all of una for the Entertainment industry go just dey make person feel like Marriage na bad thing. Nawa ooh.”

Reactions have continued to trail the announcement as fans and fellow celebrities have all expressed their shock. It, however, didn’t come as a surprise to some who observed that it was evident in the controversies that have trailed their marriage over the months. So, it only seemed that JJC Skillz decided to just break the table finally by coming out to announce the separation.





