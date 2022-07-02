Nigerian Born Juju-Gospel Singer, Dotun Future To Thrill Fans In USA 

By Seyi Sokoya

Waves making and Nigerian born Juju gospel-tungba singers, Ambassador Dotun Ojelabi, popularly known as Dotun Future, is set to thrill his teeming fans during a tour of the United States of America (USA).

The creative singer and handsome dude, who is ranked top among the high-profile gospel singers with Juju-tugba vibes in Nigeria, will embark on the tour next month in June.

We learnt that the Lagos-born singer will perform across 15 cities including New York, Texas, Florida, and Illinois.

Earlier, he had toured London, South Africa, and Ethiopia. In his words, Dotun described the U.S tour as another big opportunity for him to showcase his style of music and sound once again in diaspora.

He said: «This is a big opportunity for me to meet my fans in the US, I promise to showcase my talent and thrill my fans with an unforgettable experience. I also thank my promoter for making the USA tour a reality.»

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022





If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP