How effective is the covid vaccine?

Although I am eager to take the Covid Vaccine, conflicting stories about its efficacy are putting me off. Kindly let me know how effective is the vaccine and if it is worth my while to take it. Thanks.

George (by SMS)

Whilst trials have shown several COVID-19 vaccines to have high levels of efficacy, like every other vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines cannot be 100% effective. Therefore, while it is important for you to take the vaccine, you will still need to adhere to the well known Covid protocols of regular hand washing as well as the social distancing and the use of facemasks, especially in crowded areas.

