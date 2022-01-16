Housing development: OPIC to accommodate more subscribers

The Special Adviser to the Governor and Managing Director, Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC), Arc. Abiodun Fari-Arole has said that the newly commissioned Kings Court estate will be duplicated in other parts of the state to accommodate more subscribers.

Fari-Arole said this in Abeokuta while speaking with OGIS correspondent after the commissioning of the estate by the President and Commander-in-Chief of Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, stating that it would be constructed in semi-detached apartments to make it affordable to the people, like those constructed in Agbara and New Makun City.

The OPIC MD noted that the newly built estate was one of the landmark projects of the Prince Dapo Abiodun led administration to give room for more economic growth and development, urging the people to cooperate and support the Governor in his ‘Building Our Future Together’ agenda.

Presenting keys to some beneficiaries, Director of Marketing and Business Development, Mr. Dehinde Boye enjoined the allottees to live in peace and harmony with one another and ensure proper upkeep of the estate to maintain its standard.

Speaking on behalf of other beneficiaries, Dr. Femi Shodipo said the process of eligibility was highly transparent, commendable and devoid of nepotism, appealing to the State government to do more of such projects.

