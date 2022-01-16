Deal decisively with terrorists in Niger, Buhari orders military

President Muhammadu Buhari has charge the security forces to come down hard on terrorists operating in Niger State, the Presidency has announced.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) Sunday, “the president as Commander-in-Chief of the nation’s armed forces has set the ball rolling for a major military operation in Niger State which has faced continued attacks on its communities by bandits and remnants of Boko Haram terrorists fleeing theaters of war in the Northwestern and Northeastern parts of the country.”

The statement informed that a directive to the Defence Headquarters a few days ago, the President asked the military to respond robustly to the cases of killings and kidnappings in the State and to give effect to the strategic objectives through the use of force.

It quoted the President in his message to the government and people of Niger State, President Buhari as saying: “I would like to express sincere sympathies to the government and people of the State following recent security incidents.”

The President reiterated that security is a responsibility of every member of the community and only through solidarity and cooperation with law enforcement agencies can we defeat the problems finally.

“The Federal Government is willing to strengthen support and cooperation with all the states. I believe that with the full cooperation of the citizens, we will surely overcome this problem,” the President stated.

