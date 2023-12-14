The Federal Government (FG) told key players in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on Thursday that it will not hesitate to wield its big stick against non-performance.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, gave the warning while delivering his closing address at the Ministerial retreat on the integrated national electricity policy and strategic implementation plan, with the theme: Navigating and Aligning on the Plan to Enhanced Electricity Reliability.

While stressing the importance of performance, he said the Ministry is currently exploring dialogue options with players along the NESI value chain.

However, he said, If after we have explored all these options in talking to ourselves and we still did not perform, we can now wield the big stick.”

He stressed the need for agencies, departments, and parastatals under the Ministry to stick to ensuring that they deliver on their deliverables.

“Performance management is very key. Setting key deliverables for ourselves. The high-end deliverables that we have are being cascaded into each department, unit, and agency, and everyone must deliver on their own respective deliverables.

“Whoever does not deliver should know that his own time is near.”

Also, he noted that the retreat is to come up with a set of policies that are collectively agreed upon by all industry operators.

He said the policies would be those that are collectively supported and embraced to ensure that the industry has a sustainable and enduring policy framework.

