Host community demands end to gas flaring

The Oben Community of Orhinonmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, which plays host to some oil exploration companies, has called for an end to gas flaring by Oil and Gas Producing Companies in the Area.

The Community, which is the host to Seplat, an Oil and Gas Company, made the demand when the Management team of Seplat,led by its Chairman, Mr Ambrose Orjiako, paid a working visit to the community at the weekend.

In an address presented by the spokesman for the community, Mr Friday Eboigbe, the community bemoaned the health implications of gas flaring to the inhabitants.

Oben community also requested for several other Corporate Social Responsibilities from the company so that both would continue to enjoy the peaceful and cordial relationship between the two parties.

One of the benefits Tue community requested for bothered on the immediate employment of their youths by the company as well as provision of uninterrupted electricity supply to the four communities that make up Oben Oil Field OML 4.

“We also want engagement of indigenous contractors from the host communities to executive significant projects for Seplat and also engagement of Oben Oil Field graduates into Seplat graduate training programme”, the community demanded.

Besides, it also requested for adequate security for the host communities to tackle the ravaging Fulani herdsmen “who have turned Sakponba and Urhonigbe forests reserves to their den”, and urged the government to urgently see to the dualisation of the Benin-Abraka road.

Responding, the Chairman of Seplat, Orjiako, who commended the communities for their peaceful disposition, promised to see to all the request made by the communities.

He particularly stressed that the communities would get a befitting hospital with doctors as a matter of priority.

According to him, “We are going to walk the talk; we are not just going to be talking but you are going to be seeing action.”

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr Roger Brown, similarly emphasised all that was said by the Chairman.

Present at the meeting were the youths, the four communities and the Enogie of Oben, Chief Frederick Ogiemwonyi.

