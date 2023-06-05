Hoodlums on Monday caused panic at the entrance of Magistrates Court, Isabo, Abeokuta, as the Ogun State Election Petition Tribunal began sitting.

It was gathered that some political thugs believed to be supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), were out in numbers and seen outside the court.

However, anxiety was said to have mounted when the supporters of the two parties engaged themselves in the war of words which led to pelting of sachet water, despite security presence.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the Isabo junction on Kuto road leading to the Tribunal venue was barricaded with a heavy security presence.

It was learnt that a governorship aspirant of the PDP, Chief Segun Sowunmi, was attacked.

The People’s Democratic Party governorship candidate in the March 18 Governorship Election, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, had approached the Tribunal to challenge the victory of Governor Dapo Abiodun, in the election.

It took the intervention of security personnel to quell the situation from snowballing into a crisis.

The security operatives also prevented political supporters from entering the premises of the court.

