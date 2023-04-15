The fate of Ogun State House of Assembly Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, hangs in the balance today as he awaits the outcome of the election for the Ifo Constituency 1 seat.

Oluomo, who is running for the fourth time under the All Progressives Congress (APC), is up against Okikiola Ogundele, the son of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in Ogun, Sikirulahi Ogundele.

The election, which was held on March 18, was initially declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) because the margin of lead was not up to the number of PVCs collected in a polling unit where the election was cancelled due to over-voting.

The cancelled election in Unit 04 of Ifo Ward 01 will be held today to conclude the process and declare a winner.

The APC had scored 7,379 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 6,411 votes in the initial contest. A total of 1,596 persons are expected to participate in today’s election, while the margin of lead is 968.

