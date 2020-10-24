Hoodlums kill DPO, one other in Nnewi

HOODLUMS under the guise of EndSARS protesters have allegedly killed the Divisional Police officer (DPO) in charge of Osumeyi and the station officer in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Haruna Mohammed, in a statement disclosed that on the 23/10/2020 between 8:30am and 6:30pm, hoodlums in large numbers under the guise of “EndSARS”protesters attacked Amichi, Osumeyi, Ezinifite and Ukpor Divisions all under Nnewi South LGA of Anambra State.

Suspects also attacked Oraifite Area Command/ Division, vandalised and set the facilities ablaze, carting away exhibits but not arms and ammunition.”

Meanwhile, the DPO Osumeyi Division and two others were fatally wounded during the attack,” he said.

He added that “the injured police officers were rushed to the hospital for medical attention after which the DPO and the station officer, Osumeyi were confirmed dead by the medical doctor while the other police constable is responding to treatment. Corpses have been deposited at the morgue for autopsy. The hoodlums equally torched part of Awgbu Division but were later repelled by the police in collaboration with members of the community.”

He said six suspects were arrested in connection with the recent attack on 3-3 Police Station and effort was being intensified to arrest other fleeing perpetrators in order to bring them to book.

Also, the police in Rivers State have arrested eight members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in connection with torching of three police stations, killing of two police officers and stealing arms and ammunition.

This was disclosed in a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Nnamdi Omoni, of the Rivers State Police Command and made available to journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday.

SP Omoni gave a review of crimes perpetrated by about 500 members of IPOB in the guise of #EndSARS protest during the week to include damaging of 15 vehicles and one Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC).

“Three police stations in Rivers State came under attack yesterday 21/10/2020 at about 2130hrs when hoodlums numbering about 500 suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) invaded the Oyigbo Area Command, Oyigbo and Afam Police Stations, setting them ablaze and damaging about 15 vehicles including one Armored Personnel Carrier (APC).

“In the wake of the attack, two Police Officers were killed and some arms and ammunition carted away by the hoodlums,” he explained