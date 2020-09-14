Hoodlums, on Sunday night, beat policeman, identified as Agada Akoh, to death at Dalemo area of Ogun State.

Four suspects have however been arrested by the men of the State Police Command in connection to the incident, according to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

The suspects, Jelili Ismaila (22); Amidu Bankole (34); Elijah Samson (36) and Moses Proboye (34) were said to have descended heavily on the late cop who was on transit in the state.

The late Akoh until his death was attached to Kogi State Police Command and was said to have escorted his principal from Idah in Kogi State to Lagos State, and had to travel through Ogun.

The unfortunate incident happened when Ismaila, a truck driver, drove carelessly against the vehicle Akoh and others were travelling in.

The deceased, according to the PPRO, and his other colleagues came down from their vehicle to warn the truck driver against driving dangerously at the expense of other road users.

The advice of the Police Officer was not well taken by Ismaila who was reported to have engaged other suspects in beating the policeman to coma.

Having realised that the policeman might not survive the attack, the hoodlums fled the scene and left Akoh in the pool of his own blood.

The development was related to the DPO of Sango Division, CSP Godwin Idehai, who rushed the victim to a hospital for medical attention and equally launched a manhunt on the remaining suspects.

The police officer did not survive the attack as he passed on while receiving treatment.

Four other persons in connection to the incident were presently at large.

The remains of the deceased officer had been deposited at the General Hospital, Ota mortuary while the State Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Ajogun, directed a manhunt on the fleeing suspects.

