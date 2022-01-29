Homebased set for first concert in London

United Kingdom-based Nigerian singer, Emmanuel Anjorin, popularly known as Homebased, is set to hold his first concert tagged ‘Homebased In Concert’ in London.

The ‘Tile Tile’ crooner had a great year in 2021 as his debut EP ‘Spur Me On’ was well-received among his fans all over the world. For Homebased, it is now time to bring his fans together all over and offer them a close up and personal experience, and also get his music out to new folks.

He, however, said he would be releasing another song before the concert entitled, ‘On My Way’ to usher in the event, promising that the song will be a banger. Meanwhile, the concert is scheduled to hold on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Smade Lounge, London, by 7pm.

Speaking about what prompted the concert, he said: “As a music artist, asides from creating and recording music, the dream is always to stand in front of many and send your message. Well, I speak for myself. As a kid, this has always been a dream. When I see the likes of Wizkid, Chris Brown, Davido, Burna performing on big stages, I always take inspiration and hope that one day I could perform at such level.

“So, early this year, I was discussing with my younger brother, Nelson Jeez, who is also an incredibly talented artiste about our music plans for 2022. I said to him, bro it’s time to start small with the few loyal fans we have, and not wait until we have a million followers. As a people person, I believe I have gained a network of friends through my corporate IT career, mentorship, socials and music. So, I am certain my people will come out for me.”

As Homebased fans continue to show him love with securing their tickets, the music star believes that it’s going to be a successful night.

“I have dreamt and visualised it a lot and I can’t wait for that day. We will also have some few top guest artist and comedians on show too. It’s going to be lit,” he said