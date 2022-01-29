Wizkid, Zlatan turn up for Bella Shmurda on birthday

Nigerian Afro-pop singers, Ayo Balogun, Wizkid and Omoniyi Temidayo, Zlatan Ibile are among superstars that stormed Ahmed Akinbiyi, popularly known as Bella Shmurda’s birthday party on Thursday as Bella clocked 26.

The ‘Vision 2020’ crooner threw a party at Quilox club on Thursday night to celebrate his birthday and some of top Nigerian entertainers were in attendance.

Wizkid had earlier on Thursday celebrated the singer on his Instagram story where he hinted he was going to be present at his birthday bash that Wiz wrote, “Live long Omo Iya mi, we go chop life tonight.”

Keeping to his word, Wizkid stormed the venue of the party – Quilox, on the day in grand style and this got everyone talking.

Also to celebrate his birthday, Bella Shmurda offered an act of kindness by promising to feed one thousand mouths in his hood – Okoko/Alaba and added that he would do this every year.