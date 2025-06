What can cause someone to have a high level of Prostate Serum Antigen (PSA) without having an enlarged Prostate?

Mike (by SMS)

High PSA levels without an enlarged prostate or cancer can result from prostatitis (inflammation), recent ejaculation, urinary tract infections, vigorous exercise like cycling, or even a recent digital rectal exam. These can temporarily raise PSA levels.

