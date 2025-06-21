2027: Atiku’s coalition settles for ADA, seeks INEC registration

THE coalition of political forces led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, under the aegis of the Nigeria National Coalition Group (NNCG), has formally adopted the All Democratic Alliance (ADA) as its platform ahead of the 2027 general election.

Investigations by Saturday Tribune revealed that the coalition, in a letter dated June 19, 2025, formally applied to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for registration of the association as a political party. The application was acknowledged and stamped received by the electoral body on June 20, 2025.

The application letter, a copy of which was sighted by Saturday Tribune, was signed by Chief Akin A. Rickets, who serves as the protem national chairman of the association.

Titled ‘Application for Registration as a Political Party’, the letter reads in part: “We respectfully write to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), requesting the registration of our association, the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), as a political party.

“This is sequel to the decision taken by the Nigeria National Coalition Group to sponsor our association for full registration.

“The name of the party shall be All Democratic Alliance with ADA as our acronym and ‘Justice for All’ as our slogan.”

The application also stated that the party’s national secretariat is located at the address provided in the letterhead and included a symbolic description of the party logo, which features the corn (maize) as a key emblem of growth, prosperity and inclusion.

Accompanying the letter were the party’s flag, manifesto, constitution and minutes of foundational meetings, in line with the requirements of Sections 40 and 222 of the 1999 Constitution, and Section 75 of the Electoral Act (2022).

“Our manifesto encompasses the ideology and developmental agenda of the party. Our constitution provides the legal framework that defines our identity, structures, and organization and guides our actions in line with democratic principles,” the letter added.

Chief Rickets concluded the correspondence by expressing optimism about INEC’s favourable consideration and reiterated the coalition’s commitment to democratic reforms.

High-profile members and political realignment

Apart from Atiku Abubakar, other key political figures in the emerging ADA platform include former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai; former governor of Rivers State and immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; and the convener of the League of Northern Democrats, Dr. Umar Ardo.

The coalition, unified by the goal of dismantling the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next general election, is already being seen as a significant force capable of redrawing Nigeria’s political map ahead of 2027.

More updates on INEC’s response and the coalition’s roadmap to mobilisation are expected in the coming weeks.

READ ALSO: 2027: Amaechi, Obi, others eyeing presidency inside Atiku’s coalition — Babachir Lawal