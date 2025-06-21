Tinubu praises Wike, says reconstruction of Abuja road is product of fast-thinking leadership

•Minister orders compensation for affected property owners

President Bola Tinubu has described the newly completed Arterial Road N5 — named after the late Nigerian nationalist and statesman, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, as a legacy of fast-thinking leadership.

Speaking on Friday in Abuja during the inauguration of the road, which stretches from Life Camp Junction to Ring Road 3 in the heart of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Tinubu—represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume—said the road demonstrates what is possible when vision is matched with purposeful action.

“This road, named after a man of vision, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, now carries the legacy of forward-thinking leadership into the future of our capital city,” Tinubu said.

“The Arterial Road N5 represents what we can achieve when vision meets action. It reflects our commitment to delivering modern infrastructure that improves the daily lives of our people.”

He commended the FCT Minister, Barrister Nyesom Wike, the FCTA, residents, and stakeholders for their cooperation and commitment to the completion of the project.

“I sincerely commend the FCT Minister, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, the entire FCT administration, and the residents and stakeholders who have been integral to this project. Your support and cooperation have ensured seamless connectivity of vehicular and pedestrian traffic,” he added.

“With the commissioning of this road, traffic circulation around the adjoining districts of Dape, Gwarinpa 1, Kado, Karsana, Idu, and Mbora will greatly improve. It will also help decongest gridlock around the Life Camp Junction and surrounding neighbourhoods. To Abuja residents and indeed all Nigerians, this is your road.”

Earlier in his remarks, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike disclosed that compensation had been paid to residents whose properties were affected by the construction, contrary to claims that some persons were excluded.

He said: “Mr. President, it may interest you to know that this road was awarded by the Federal Executive Council in September last year and was flagged off in October. The award came in two phases. Today, we are commissioning the third phase.

“By the grace of God, as the Executive Secretary of the FCDA has said, Phase 2 will be commissioned before the end of the year. That will extend the road to the bridge and into the next village. We are already engaging with the community and will pay compensation to enable the road to reach the airport.”

Wike also recounted his personal involvement in resolving community issues that threatened the project’s progress.

“We had serious problems with the communities. Some people living here were said to be non-indigenous and therefore didn’t deserve compensation. I said, ‘No, not under President Tinubu’s administration.’ If someone lives in a house and we are bringing it down, they must be paid—indigene or not. I directed that all affected persons be compensated. That’s what allowed us to complete this project.”

He noted the importance of hands-on leadership: “It’s one thing to award a project, it’s another thing entirely to complete it.”

