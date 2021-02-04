Herdsmen kill three farmers in Edo, set farmlands worth N600m ablaze

Three farmers have reportedly been killed by suspected herders at the small town of Ugo in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State while farm produces worth almost N600 million were also destroyed and set ablaze.

A farmer, Mr Michael Eghaghe alleged that the Fulani cattle rearers used their cattle to graze the farmlands where thousands of plantain, pineapple, cocoa, cassava and mature cocoa trees are grown, adding that they also slashed and set the farmlands ablaze.

Eghaghe who spoke in Benin yesterday said that the herders have been grazing on his farm since 2017, just as he added that the farm measured 64 hectares.

He said that he started taking proper records of the destruction of his farm way back in 2018 as the herders set the farm ablaze.

“They placed thousands of cattle in my cassava farm and uprooted the crops for cow feed. They also cut down the plantain, feeding their livestock with the stem. The here’s suck the water during the dry season and also serve as medicine.”

He continued: “While some of the crops were set ablaze, uprooted, slashed and cut down by the herders, four big water tanks, two weed spraying pump machines and the keys to the farmhouse were also destroyed and some of my workers were assaulted with different degrees of body injuries.”

He disclosed that he was kidnapped by the killer herdsmen in his farm and a ransom of N1 million paid for his release, noting that he has written several petitions to President Muhammadu Buhari; Attorney-General of the Federation; the IGP; Edo State Governor; Director, DSS; the Commandant of 4 Brigade; the Commissioner of Police, Edo State; Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Edo State, to draw their attention to the illegal activities of the herders.

While appealing to well-meaning Nigerians to come to his aid, the farmer said that he is highly frustrated by the activities herders.

