Suspected herdsmen set school ablaze in Kogi, as gunmen kill timber contractor

Some suspected herdsmen on Wednesday afternoon invaded Government Secondary School Iluke in Kabba Bunu local government council and allegedly burnt down the School.

Also, a timber contractor based in Ayangba in Kogi State, Mr Ogwu Salihu, has been killed by some unknown gunmen.

Tribune Online reliably gathered the school was invaded at about 3 pm when students had closed from school.

According to the source, it was discovered that a block of classrooms has been set ablaze by some suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The source said one of the suspects was arrested and handed over to the Kabba/Bunu divisional police officer.

However, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba Edeh while contacted he said no suspect has been handed over to the state headquarters of the command.

In the case of the timber contractor, Salihu who was based in Ayangba, the incident happened early hours of Wednesday at the deceased’s concubine’s house where he went to pass a night.

The concubine whose name was given as Safiya had for four children for her former husband before they separated.

The relationship between Safiya and the deceased had been a subject of controversy as the late timber contractor was alleged to be the person behind Safiya divorcing her husband.

The chairman of Dekina Local Government Council, Prince Isiak Shaibu, who attended the funeral along with the Divisional Police Officer, DPO condemned the act and vowed to bring those behind the dastardly act to book.

Ogwu has become the third person to be killed by gunmen in Ayangba Community within four months.

The first victim of the assassination in the area was a former chairman of Dekina Local Government Council, Mr Adejo Akowe, who was murdered in broad daylight at a restaurant near the university at Ayangba.

This was followed by a police officer, an indigene of the community that came home for holiday during Christmas, who was also murdered.

Residents of the university community are now living in fear as insecurity continues.