Herdsmen attack: Don’t sleep with your two eyes closed ― Benue CAN

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Benue State Chapter, Rev. Akpen Leva on Saturday warned the people of the state not to sleep with their two eyes closed.

The State CAN chairman gave the warning in a press statement issued by his director of media, Samuel Tyav while reacting to the killing of 15 people in the Logo local government area of the state on Thursday.

Rev. Leva said that the herdsmen terrorists were yet to stop their unprovoked attack on the people of the state.

He said, “This is not the time for our people to sleep with both eyes closed as armed herdsmen terrorists have not stopped their unprovoked attacks on people of the state.

“There is simply a calculated attempt aimed at killing the defenceless people of our communities.

The Christian leader urged the people of the state to look for legitimate means of protecting and defending themselves under such circumstances.

He condemned the unprovoked attacks and loss of lives in the affected communities and admonished security operatives to rise up and arrest the blood thirst herdsmen to face the full wrath of the law.

The Cleric who appreciated the state government for remaining on the side of the people particularly commended Governor Samuel Ortom for his prompt response to the attacks and urged him to remain focused on the security of the lives and property of his people.

The CAN Chairman who commiserated with the Vice President of the NKST church, Rev. Asongo Adure and the pastors of NKST Mchia and Mou as well as the other families of the victims, expressed shock that the herders came in the night when the communities least expected them even as it was also raining which compelled the people to remain indoors.

Rev. Leva called on Christians in the state to rededicate themselves to prayers as a deliberate way of seeking the face of God for Divine intervention and for the insecurity in the state and country at large.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE